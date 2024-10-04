Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.32.

Shares of CARA opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.70. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.68.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.10). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,010.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 94,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Cara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

