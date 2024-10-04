Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s current price.

CJ has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.95.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CJ

Cardinal Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

CJ traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.64. 706,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,632. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.82. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$5.75 and a one year high of C$7.96.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.08). Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of C$169.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Energy will post 0.635 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,960.00. 23.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.