CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KMX. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

KMX traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.01. 1,448,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day moving average is $76.22. CarMax has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. CarMax’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $2,056,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,567.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $2,056,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,567.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $777,680.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,899.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,012 shares of company stock worth $14,803,843. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in CarMax by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in CarMax by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,002,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in CarMax by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

