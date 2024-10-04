Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,338,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,921,000 after purchasing an additional 60,196 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 110,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 48,015 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 124,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 104,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

NYSE:CARR opened at $80.04 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $81.64. The company has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.37.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

