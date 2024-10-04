Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.82, but opened at $23.85. Cartesian Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 173,273 shares changing hands.

RNAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Cartesian Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Stock Up 8.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $101,963.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $146,394.48. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $855,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

