Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Baird R W downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Shares of CTLT opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $61.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average is $57.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $119,580.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $119,580.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,403 shares of company stock worth $902,503. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,405,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,872,000 after acquiring an additional 218,682 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Catalent by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,064,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 759,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 129.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,079,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,784 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Catalent by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,994,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,541,000 after purchasing an additional 34,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 3.8% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,061,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,904,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

