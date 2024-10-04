Cavendish Financial (LON:CAV) Shares Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.89 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.89 ($0.13). Approximately 152,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 396,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.13).

The stock has a market cap of £33.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -989.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.77.

Cavendish Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Cavendish Financial’s payout ratio is -20,000.00%.

In related news, insider Mark Astaire purchased 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £11,050 ($14,780.63). In other news, insider Mark Astaire purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £11,050 ($14,780.63). Also, insider John Farrugia sold 685,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total transaction of £82,208.40 ($109,963.08). Corporate insiders own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Cavendish Financial plc provides various financial services to growth companies in the United Kingdom. The company offers equities research, distribution and execution, and analytics services. It provides investment banking services, such as strategic advisory and capital raising services comprising public market fund raisings, including placings, rights issues, and open offers; IPOs; sell-side or buy-side private M&A; public company M&A; debt arrangement and advice; private capital fund raisings; and general advice on strategic options, as well as acts as a corporate broker/NOMAD on a retained basis.

