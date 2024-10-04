Cavendish Financial (LON:CAV) Shares Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.89 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.89 ($0.13). Approximately 152,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 396,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.13).
Cavendish Financial Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £33.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -989.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.77.
Cavendish Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Cavendish Financial’s payout ratio is -20,000.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Cavendish Financial Company Profile
Cavendish Financial plc provides various financial services to growth companies in the United Kingdom. The company offers equities research, distribution and execution, and analytics services. It provides investment banking services, such as strategic advisory and capital raising services comprising public market fund raisings, including placings, rights issues, and open offers; IPOs; sell-side or buy-side private M&A; public company M&A; debt arrangement and advice; private capital fund raisings; and general advice on strategic options, as well as acts as a corporate broker/NOMAD on a retained basis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cavendish Financial
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Cavendish Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavendish Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.