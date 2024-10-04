CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.2 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $122.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $125.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,168.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.