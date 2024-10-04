Ceiba Investments (LON:CBA) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Ceiba Investments (LON:CBA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29), with a volume of 3845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.35).

Ceiba Investments Stock Down 15.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £30.29 million, a PE ratio of -650.00 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35.

About Ceiba Investments

Ceiba Investments Ltd is a Guernsey based Investment fund dedicated to attract investment and invest in various sectors of the Cuban economy.

