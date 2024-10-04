Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

CLS opened at $51.47 on Friday. Celestica has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.81.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Celestica will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 90.0% during the second quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the second quarter valued at $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

