Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Celestica by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 116,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 185,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 45,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 502,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $51.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $63.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.16%. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CLS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. CIBC upped their target price on Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

