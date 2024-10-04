Celestica (TSE:CLS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$69.42 and traded as low as C$67.75. Celestica shares last traded at C$69.79, with a volume of 379,109 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Celestica Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$69.42. The firm has a market cap of C$8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.18. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of C$3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.09 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 5.432279 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

