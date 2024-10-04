Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLDX. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 1,364.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $30.84 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $53.18. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.00.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,809.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Celldex Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

