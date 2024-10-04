Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,453,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,242 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $48,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 124.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 42.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

CVE stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.36. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

