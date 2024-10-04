Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 419.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,534,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,871,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.39. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $120.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

