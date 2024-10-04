Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 1,575 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 47,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.07, for a total transaction of $18,928,911.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,983,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,729,666.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 47,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.07, for a total transaction of $18,928,911.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,983,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,729,666.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,405 shares of company stock valued at $134,635,646 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $415.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $361.35 and its 200 day moving average is $322.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.01 and a fifty-two week high of $415.11.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

