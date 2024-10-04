Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 18,635 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,635 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $52.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $52.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average is $49.91.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.