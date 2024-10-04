Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $299.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $214.53 and a 52 week high of $309.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.77.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on GD. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.06.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

