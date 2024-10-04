Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,424 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.37% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 386,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 225,581 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at about $5,413,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 12.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.46.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

