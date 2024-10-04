Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 198.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.26.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 13.33%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $860,608. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

