Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $280.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $420.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.37 and a 200-day moving average of $265.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $284.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

