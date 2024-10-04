Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $479.63 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $496.48. The firm has a market cap of $170.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $475.73 and its 200-day moving average is $430.92.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $145,113.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.70.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

