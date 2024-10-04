Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.85 Million Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,789 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XYLD. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance
XYLD opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $41.65.
About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.