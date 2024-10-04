Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,492 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBAP. Crosspoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,642,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 427,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after purchasing an additional 275,506 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,956,000. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 36,739 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS XBAP opened at $33.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.96 million, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.99.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.