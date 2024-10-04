Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $1.50 Million in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,608,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,005,000 after buying an additional 82,599 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9,357.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 262,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,818,000 after acquiring an additional 259,657 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 186,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 106,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $102.70 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $70.45 and a one year high of $105.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

