Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 1,482 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $179.49 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $84.95 and a 52-week high of $193.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

