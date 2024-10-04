Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 1,494 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the second quarter worth approximately $4,360,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,203,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 11.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ON. Bank of America increased their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.61.

NASDAQ ON opened at $70.33 on Friday. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,011,310.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,620 shares in the company, valued at $59,515,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

