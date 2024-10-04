Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 16,160 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 659.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 749.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,023,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,400,000 after buying an additional 902,797 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,774,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,492,000 after buying an additional 782,919 shares in the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 3,526,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,405,000 after buying an additional 780,104 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,028,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,610,000 after buying an additional 385,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $20,932,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.22. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

