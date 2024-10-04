Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 3,949 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,760,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,483,000 after purchasing an additional 765,084 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,449,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,371,000 after purchasing an additional 394,881 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,697,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,500,000 after acquiring an additional 179,790 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,311,000 after acquiring an additional 698,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $107,673,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS CALF opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.76.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

