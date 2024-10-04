Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,664,521,000 after buying an additional 5,609,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,542,550,000 after buying an additional 2,193,769 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $348,206,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,005,264,000 after buying an additional 1,012,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,178,474,000 after buying an additional 987,099 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.15.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $303.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.71. The company has a market cap of $218.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $306.96.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,751 shares of company stock worth $9,493,973 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

