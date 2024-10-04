Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 10,219 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,219 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $102,604,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $7,421,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 191.1% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 111,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 73,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,935,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,578,000 after acquiring an additional 20,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day moving average of $65.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $303.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,274,333.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,603.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,274,333.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,603.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $3,981,938.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,074,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 376,096 shares of company stock valued at $25,982,352. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

