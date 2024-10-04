Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 145 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDG stock opened at $1,419.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,324.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,290.52. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $805.40 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $32.50.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total transaction of $12,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,186,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total transaction of $12,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,186,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $29,659,098.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $46,454,828 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,350.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,441.35.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

