Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $1,760,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,613,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $207.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $162.48 and a one year high of $214.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.68.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

