Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 30,609 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,609 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BILS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,694,000 after purchasing an additional 173,517 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 204,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,246,000 after purchasing an additional 68,333 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BILS stock opened at $99.22 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $98.89 and a one year high of $99.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.25.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

