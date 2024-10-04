Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 440 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,155,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:GS opened at $486.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $517.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $492.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.86.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.43 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $548.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

