Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 661 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,124 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,078 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $114,189,000 after buying an additional 68,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $150.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a PE ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $149.49 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

