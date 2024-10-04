Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 703 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in RTX by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.13.

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $123.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.69 and its 200 day moving average is $108.07. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

