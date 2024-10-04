Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 8,334 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,334 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 104.4% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 36,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 187.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 511,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 333,708 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 918.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 101,635 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 17.0% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 64,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $98.23 million, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (XBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

