Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of USMV opened at $90.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

