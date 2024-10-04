Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,414 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 30.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,653,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,682,000 after acquiring an additional 29,780 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 24.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,303,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,040,000 after acquiring an additional 457,699 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 29.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,059,000 after buying an additional 480,805 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,112,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,070,000 after buying an additional 74,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.71.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $996.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $48,740.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $48,740.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $28,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,986 shares of company stock worth $2,146,841. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

