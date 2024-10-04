Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.3 %

SHW stock opened at $373.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $363.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.96. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $385.25.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.39.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

