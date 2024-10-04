Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Boosts Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 80.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,931.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 36,793 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 42,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 25,376 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,417,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,803,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $2,401,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

PLAY stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 2.14. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $69.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.65 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

