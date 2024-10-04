Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Boosts Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Roblox were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,322,000 after buying an additional 4,818,022 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,811,000 after buying an additional 2,684,713 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 26.9% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,039,000 after buying an additional 2,488,044 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth about $89,304,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth about $87,543,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $48.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $1,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,253.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $1,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,253.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $620,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,662,103 shares in the company, valued at $461,365,418.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 762,341 shares of company stock valued at $32,788,526 in the last ninety days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

