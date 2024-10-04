Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys 100 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Crocs were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 375.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 19.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 8.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 50.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Crocs from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Williams Trading upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $137.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.83. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.99.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,404.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

