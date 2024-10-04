Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys 255 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,990,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3,976.8% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 10,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,280,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE EOG opened at $130.79 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.05 and a 200-day moving average of $126.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.15.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

