Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE:BMY opened at $54.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $57.65.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

