Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

MU opened at $101.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.90 billion, a PE ratio of -71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.23.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

