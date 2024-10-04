Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,197,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 237.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $2,665,213.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,987,866.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.36, for a total value of $2,270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,754,928.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $2,665,213.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,987,866.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,534 shares of company stock valued at $50,452,525 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $959.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $922.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $876.75 and its 200-day moving average is $788.44.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.