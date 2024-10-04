Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 0.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 34.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $2,388,448.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,206.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of FSS opened at $90.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $102.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.86.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

