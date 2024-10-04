Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in KBR were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 2,029.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 39.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of KBR by 454.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of KBR by 17.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KBR opened at $66.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $69.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.67.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.25%.

KBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. TD Cowen cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

